Society Over 96% of labourers return to work following Tet Over 96% of labourers nationwide had returned to work as of January 31, the ninth day of the lunar new year after a week-long Tet holiday.

Society Hoi An gears towards creative city The UNESCO-recognised ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has advantages and opportunities to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), heard an event held by the municipal People’s Committee on February 2.

Society HCM City to open job transaction floors to facilitate businesses in recruiting workers Ho Chi Minh City's authorities will organise online and offline job transaction floors in the Southwest and Central Highlands regions to support businesses in recruiting labourers, said Nguyen Van Lam, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.