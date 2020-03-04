World Malaysia lowers key interest rate to support economic growth Malaysia’s central bank on March 3 cut its key interest rate to the lowest in 20 years at 2.5 percent, with the aim to support the economy.

World RoK confirms identities of Vietnamese sailors missing in boat mishap The Coast Guard of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has confirmed the identities of the five Vietnamese sailors who went missing in a fishing boat fire off the country’s Jeju island on March 4.

World Thailand predicts rice prices to rise until mid-year Rice prices will rise until the middle of the year as consumers around the world are beefing up their stockpiles, while China will not increase their exports for food security to deal with the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) forecast.

World Singapore February manufacturing shrinks Singapore’s manufacturing shrank in February at the fastest pace in more than five years, reflecting the disruption caused by the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).