Politics NA to continue proactive, development-enabling legislative activities: Chairman The National Assembly (NA) will continue upholding the spirit of proactiveness and development facilitation in law building activities with a long-term vision, said Politburo member and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the Lunar New Year 2024.

Politics Vietnam fosters diplomatic ties with Romania, Hungary Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu in Bucharest on January 21 (local time), as part of the official visit to the European country by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Vietnam navigates headwinds to move forward The joyful atmosphere on those days is a result of Vietnam’s successful navigation through the challenging year of 2023, marked with positive developments.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.