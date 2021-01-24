World Essex lorry deaths: Four people-smugglers jailed for a total of 78 years The Old Bailey Court in London on January 22 jailed four people-smugglers for a combined 78 years after 39 Vietnamese migrants smuggled to the UK were found dead in the back of a lorry.

World German media commends Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention, economic development German newswire Deutsche Welle (DW) recently ran an article hailing Vietnam’s successes in combating the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic development on the threshold of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

World Argentine expert attributes Vietnam’s successes to Party's sound leadership Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt has attributed Vietnam’s successes to the sound and ingenious leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and consensus of the whole nation.

World COVID-19 continues developing complicatedly in Southeast Asian nations Indonesia’s Health Ministry announced 13,632 COVID-19 cases on January 22, bringing the total to 965,283, with the death toll adding by 250 to 27,453.