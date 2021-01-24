German research institutes hail Vietnam’s achievements
A large symbol at the National Convention Centre to mark the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) - Major German research institutes and foundations have spoken highly of Vietnam's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and boosting economic development on the threshold of the 13th National Party Congress, and highlighted priorities of the country’s leaders in the next five years.
In an article published on the website of Hanns Seidel Foundation, which is among the leading political research foundations in Germany, author Magdalena Knödler noted that the 13th National Party Congress, one of the most important political events of the country, will be slated for late January in Hanoi.
During the Congress, a socio-economic development strategy for the 2021-30 period and development policy goals for the upcoming five years will be put forth, along with orientations on the country's policies regarding internal and external affairs.
Streets have been decorated with banners, posters and national flags.
Knödler remarked that 2020 was a difficult year for Vietnam. However, the country well performed the dual roles of the Chair of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, thereby enhancing its influence in the region.
The ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and elevation of the EU-ASEAN relations to a strategic partnership also took place in the year.
According to the article, regional and international integration will continue to define Vietnam’s external relation policy.
Meanwhile, the Konrad Adenauer foundation, in its recent report, affirmed the results of the Congress will determine the future domestic and foreign policy direction and will be groundbreaking for Vietnam's economy in the next five years.
Vietnam is becoming more attractive in the region and the world as business partners are welcomed, while the country has stable political background and favourable investment conditions, the report underlined, citing the signing of the EVFTA and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement./.