Hessen scholarships granted to Thai Nguyen University students (Source: http://thainguyen.gov.vn

– The Hessen State Ministry for Science and Art (HSMSA) and the German World University Service (WUS) on May 28 granted scholarships to 21 outstanding Vietnamese students studying in several educational institutions in the northern provinces of Thai Nguyen and Tuyen Quang.The Hessen scholarship programme has been targeting students living in difficult circumstances with high academic performances across the country for 26 years.The programmme, with 150-250 scholarships presented each year, prioritises female students due to prevailing gender inequality in access to education.In the 2018-2019 academic year, 250 lucky students across Vietnam will benefit from the programme. Each scholarship is worth 216 EUR (242 USD).The scholarships are part of an educational cooperation programme between Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training and the HSMSA.–VNA