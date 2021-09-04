Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines successfully carried 180,000 COVID-19 test kits from Germany to Vietnam on September 4.



It was the third batch out of 1 million test kits donated by authorities and people of 16 German states to the Vietnamese Government to fight the pandemic.



Weighing nearly 3.5 tonnes, the batch worth nearly 615,000 EUR was carried on a direct flight between Frankfurt and Cam Ranh international airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa. After arriving in Vietnam, it will be received by Pasteur Institute of Nha Trang on behalf of the Health Ministry.



The carrier has so far transported over 573,000 test kits worth some 1.7 million EUR presented by Germany to Vietnam.



The programme was launched by the World University Service of Germany (WUS) under the initiative of Vietnam Airlines. WUS is a major and long-term partner of Vietnam Airlines in the exchange of students and professors between Vietnamese and German universities as well as in social activities.



On September 3, the Japanese Government also decided to offer additional COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam, which are expected to arrive in the country on September 9.



Japan has so far donated some 3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam./.