German-funded project to support Vietnam in Paris Agreement implementation
Vietnam is among countries most vulnerable to climate change. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The German government has provided 10.3 million EUR in non-refundable ODA to support Vietnam in the implementation of the Paris Agreement from 2019 to 2023.
The joint project “Support to Vietnam for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement” (VN-SIPA) is funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU).
The main implementing agency on the Vietnamese side is the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE).
According to Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh, the project aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework and enhance national capacity to implement Vietnam’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and the Paris Agreement on climate change.
The project focuses on five areas, including provision of advice for the MoNRE on development and implementation of NDC and the Paris Agreement in line with national circumstances and the international context.
It supports the set-up of an institutional framework for implementing the Paris and incorporating its NDC into the portfolios of the responsible ministries.
It implements ecosystem-based adaptation measures in Ha Tinh and Quang Binh and develops five bankable mitigation actions (NAMAs) as a contribution to achieve Vietnam’s climate targets as stated in its NDC.
It also serves as an interface for the BMU’s International Climate Initiative (IKI), via which active IKI projects in Vietnam are coordinated and information about climate policy processes is provided.
The Paris Agreement is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change dealing with mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions signed in 2016.
Vietnam was quick to ratify the Paris Agreement and was one of the very first countries to develop a plan of action to carry out the agreement, focusing on the implementation of the NDCs towards targets of cutting greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate change and increasing national resistance./.