Environment Ninh Binh bear sanctuary attractive to foreign tourists A bear sanctuary in Nho Quan district, the northern province of Ninh Binh has become an attractive destination for tourists, especially foreigners.

Environment Nature reserve founded in Thua Thien-Hue province The Tam Giang-Cau Hai Wetlands Nature Reserve has been founded following a decision by the Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Environment Japan finances HCM City’s upgrade of sewer system The Japanese Government will provide a non-refundable aid worth 1.88 billion JPY (16.84 million USD) for Ho Chi Minh City to upgrade its existing sewerage system using trenchless technologies.

Environment Vietnam builds public private collaboration to address plastic waste A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build public private collaboration towards circular economy in plastic waste management was signed in Hanoi on February 19.