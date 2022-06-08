Business RoK splashes cash on Vietnamese realty market Vietnam’s realty market, in addition to the manufacturing sector, has been attracting significant FDI from the Republic of Korean (RoK) in recent years, according to a survey by real estate consultancy Savills Vietnam.

Business Outstanding value of corporate bonds equals 3 percent of total outstanding credit Total outstanding value of corporate bonds by the end of April 2022 reached 320.4 trillion VND (13.8 billion USD), accounting for a small proportion of the country’s total outstanding credit of 2.86 percent, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Amazon initiative helps boost cross-border e-commerce in Vietnam The Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Amazon Global Selling Vietnam on June 8 launched a cross-border e-commerce initiative in the breakthrough era.