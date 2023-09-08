At the ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – Kurz Vietnam Co. Ltd. on September 8 inaugurated a hi-tech coating and thin film factory at Becamex Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the south central province of Binh Dinh.

The factory covers an area of 12 ha and has an investment of 40 million USD. It is the first hi-tech foreign-invested project in Binh Dinh, which is expected to help the province attract more investors to the VSIP.

The factory has capacity of up to 15 million sq.m of products per year in its first phase including mainly LUXOR and ALUFIN films.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Thanh asked the provincial Industrial Parks Management Board to regularly coordinate with agencies to support the investor to solve difficulties during the operation of the factory.

Becamex Binh Dinh Joint Stock Company was asked to accelerate the construction to complete the technical and social infrastructure system of the industrial park.

Kurz Vietnam initially produced hot stamping foil products which are used in the process of heat pressing onto the plastic surface to create layers of decorative patterns.

On this occasion, Kurz Vietnam gave 800 million VND (over 33,100 USD) and 500 million USD to the scholarship fund of Quy Nhon University and Van Canh district, respectively./.