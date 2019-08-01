A rooftop solar power system in Tay Ninh province (Source: VNA)

– Households in Vietnam which install rooftop solar power systems by 2021 will receive a maximum of 6 million VND (256 USD) each from the German Government through the German development bank KfW.This is part of the 14.5-million-EUR renewable energy development project jointly carried out by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the German Government during 2019-2021.The project aims at benefiting 50,000-70,000 households across Vietnam.In addition, Germany will help the country in training human resources and encouraging the private sector and households to participate in rooftop solar power development activities.The MoIT has recently approved a programme on developing rooftop solar power in the 2019-2025 period, which aims to support the implementation of the national strategy on renewable energy development.According to the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), more than 9,300 rooftop solar power systems, with a total capacity of 193 megawatt-peak, have been installed as of July 18. EVN has installed 204 of the systems in its branches, and the remaining 9,110 systems have been installed on the rooftops of enterprises’ headquarters and households.Under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Decision 2023, Vietnam is targeting installation of solar power systems in 100,000 households between 2019 and 2025.-VNA