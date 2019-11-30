Germany holds training course for Vietnamese health business managers
Berlin (VNA) – The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany (BMWi), the German Agency for International Cooperation, and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a closing ceremony in Berlin on November 30 for a training course for Vietnamese business managers in the health sector.
During the four-week course, 18 Vietnamese managers were trained in c, took fact-finding trips, and set up ties with partners in the fields of health care and pharmaceuticals in German cities.
Speaking at the event, a BMWi representative said the ministry will further step up ties with Vietnam in health care, including holding more training courses for Vietnam’s managerial staff.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu said health care has been one of the priorities in Vietnam – Germany ties over the past years. Germany has assisted Vietnam in upgrading health care infrastructure, hospital equipment, medical waste treatment, and developing telemedicine model, through which Vietnam’s central and local medical establishments acquired Germany’s expertise in the fields of medicine, disease prevention and diagnosis.
He said the recent signing of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement holds significance for bilateral economic-trade exchange via cutting tariff and allowing foreign enterprises to join bidding in public sectors, including health care.
With an advanced medicine and the largest European health care market worth 374 billion EUR in 2017, Germany puts focus on exports in the field of health care and is one of the world’s largest suppliers and exporters of health care products and services. Its revenue from medical technology neared 30 billion EUR in 2017, 64 percent of which was from exports. Meanwhile, earnings from the export of pharmaceutical products and services amounted to 75.4 billion EUR, and spending on research and development by pharmaceutical companies hit 6.2 billion EUR.
The BMWi has launched the “Health Made in Germany” initiative with an aim to boost exports in the medical industry via helping foreign companies establish contact with German partners and suppliers./.
