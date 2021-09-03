Health Vietnam intensifies COVID-19 control during National Day holiday Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on September 1 issued a directive on intensifying COVID-19 prevention and control measures, particularly during the upcoming National Day holiday (September 2 – 5), to minimise the risk of new outbreaks.

Health Vietnam logs 11,434 COVID-19 infections on September 1 Vietnam reported 11,434 COVID-19 infections, including 5 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 5pm on September 1, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Over 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Vietnam More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on September 1, according to the Vietnam Vaccine Jsc (VNVC).

