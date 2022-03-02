People wait to be tested for COVID-19 in Berlin, Germany (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Germany's Robert Koch-Institute (RKI) on March 1 decided to remove 60 countries and territories across the world, including Vietnam, from the list of the countries that are highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Accordingly, passengers entering Germany from Vietnam will no longer be subject to relevant strict regulations.



The RKI stated that with the widespread occurrence of the Omicron variant, the probability of this variant to have a severe course is shown to be less compared to the previous prevalent variants.



The classification as a high-risk area should be reserved for those areas where there is a particularly high incidence in terms of the spread of a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus with higher virulence (especially disease-causing properties) compared to the Omicron variant, it said.



This new regulation will take effect from 00:00 on March 3, 2022.



Vietnam was classified by Germany as one of high risk COVID-19 areas from August 15 last year. Accordingly, passengers from Vietnam entering Germany were requested to test for SARS-CoV-2 following the RT-PCR method prior to their flight, make online health declaration, and be quarantined for 10 days after their entry./.