Politics Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with Qatar in multiple areas Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Qatar step up investment cooperation with Vietnam in infrastructure development, oil, renewable energy, green technology and digital transformation while hosting visiting Qatari Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on August 15.

Politics Potential remains for Vietnam, Qatar to enhance ties: officials Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with visiting Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Hanoi on August 15.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 15.

Politics Association of Vietnamese in Malta established The Association of Vietnamese in Malta has freshly been set up, representing the community of about 400 people.