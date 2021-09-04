Germany to aid Vietnam with 2.5 million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine
The German Government has decided to offer Vietnam 2.5 million doses of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 4.
Illustrative photo (Source: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The German Government has decided to offer Vietnam 2.5 million doses of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine, as informed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 4.
Germany, earlier, announced its gifts of 75 ventilators, 15 medical monitors, and 20,000 oxygen meters for Vietnam, its strategic partner since October 2011.
Amid complicated developments of the pandemic, the Vietnamese Government prioritises approaching multiple sources of vaccines for the fast and effective vaccination to place COVID-19 under control.
To date, Germany has been the biggest vaccine donor among EU member nations for Vietnam. This was the result of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s letter sent to and talks with his German counterpart Angela Merkel as well as the endeavor of the Government’s working group on vaccine diplomacy, ministries and Vietnamese representative agencies in Germany.
Germany is also among biggest donors of the COVAX Facility with its commitment of up to 2.2 billion EUR. By the end of 2021, the nation is expected to grant 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for developing countries./.