Politics Vietnamese Ambassador’s writing featured on Thai printed newspaper Thailand’s leading English-language printed newspaper Bangkok Post on September 2 published an interview with Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh on the occasion of Vietnam’s 76th National Day.

Politics Lao newspaper impressed on Vietnam's development journey On the 76th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2), the PathetLao Daily frontpaged an editorial on Vietnam’s development process.

Politics Flowers offered at Monument of President Ho Chi Minh in Havana on National Day On September 1, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, the Cuban Institute for Friendship with Peoples (ICAP), and the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association offered flower at the President Ho Chi Minh statue in Havana to mark the 76th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnam’s 76th National Day celebrated in India The Embassy of Vietnam in India on September 1 held a ceremony to mark the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2) in New Delhi.