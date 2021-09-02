Germany to continue promoting relations with Vietnam: President
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has expressed his hope to continue promoting the close and trustful relations and cooperation with Vietnam even in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (Photo: AFP/VNA)Berlin (VNA) – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has expressed his hope to continue promoting the close and trustful relations and cooperation with Vietnam even in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his greetings to Vietnam on the occasion of the country’s National Day (September 2), the leader also highlighted that the two countries established bilateral diplomatic relations 45 years ago, stressing that Germany will remain side by side with Vietnam in its reform and modernization.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier extended his wish for prosperity and a future of peace to the Vietnamese people on the occasion./.