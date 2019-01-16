Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Delegate of German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (GIC/AHK Vietnam) held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on January 15 to share Germany’s experience in using energy effectively and managing energy in industries.Participants at the event agreed Vietnam has high demand for energy for economic activities, industrial development and urbanisation, so sustainable energy development is a must.Celilia Strandberg from the Berlin-based Renewables Academy AG (RENAC) and Ron Hendrik Peesel from the Kassel University said Germany’s technologies can help meet Vietnam’s demand for energy development.German enterprises also affirmed their willingness to cooperate with Vietnam in sustainable energy development and energy management.On the same day, GIC/AHK Vietnam, in collaboration with the German Machine Tool Builders' Association and Deutsche Mess AG, held a press conference on the EMO Hannover 2019 industrial tech trade fair, scheduled for September 16-21 in Hannover, Germany.At the event, Vietnamese businesses will be provided with opportunities to gain better access to the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s trends and seek ties with foreign partners, as nearly 1,800 enterprises from 41 countries and territories across five continents have registered to join the event so far.-VNA