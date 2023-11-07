Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and Minister-President of German Federal State of Thüringen Bodo Rammelow. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for Minister-President of German Federal State of Thüringen Bodo Rammelow in Hanoi on November 6.



Thüringen and Germany as a whole are important partners of Vietnam, he affirmed, expressing his belief that Bodo Rammelow’s working visit to the country will provide a fresh impetus for the bilateral relations, benefiting localities and businesses of both sides.



With a view to developing ties, Son suggested Thüringen State to support the German Parliament to approve the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (



The official also suggested Thüringen step up cooperation with Vietnamese partners across the fields of its strengths such as agriculture, high technology, processing and manufacturing.



Both sides should enhance human resources training cooperation in various sectors, Son said, affirming the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will help promote connection between Thüringen and competent ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses in Vietnam.



Bodo Ramelow, for his part, affirmed that Thüringen wants to become a trustworthy partner of Vietnam – a dynamic market with great potential for cooperation in the region.



He agreed with Son’s recommendations on measures to boost bilateral trade, stressing Thüringen stands ready to serve as a bridge for Vietnamese enterprises to access the German and many other European markets.



The official said he will accompany Vietnam in human resources training, particularly in the fields of environment, energy transition, circular economy, and health care.



He spoke highly of the contributions that more than 4,000 Vietnamese people in the state have made to its socioeconomic development, highlighting that the state has carried out a wide range of incentives to ensure employment, social integration and cultural identity of the Vietnamese community.



As part of his working trip to Vietnam, Bodo Rammelow and his entourage had meetings with several ministries and localities, including Hanoi, Phu Tho, and Da Nang, and organised activities to connect businesses of both sides./.