Society Vietnam Red Cross Society targets helping more poor fishermen, children The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) is determined to bring the resolution of its 11th National Congress, adopted in late August, into life, with the aim to provide assistance for more people in need.

Society Hanoi makes most of advantages to grow further Hanoi is on its way of renewal and has numerous major orientations to grow further, especially with the Politburo’s issuance of Resolution No.15 guiding the development of the Hanoi Capital Region until 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

Society Lao Cai women add economic values to traditional products Traditional craft villages in the northern province of Lao Cai not only help preserve the unique cultural values ​​of ethnic groups but also improve the lives of people, particularly women.

Society Ministry speeds up provision of online conveniences, services The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) is accelerating the granting of electronic identification accounts and the provision of online conveniences, part of common efforts to promote national digital transformation.