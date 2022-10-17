Germany-Vietnam friendship association in Magdeburg celebrate 30th founding anniversary
The Germany-Vietnam friendship association in Magdeburg city, where there are about 1,000 Vietnamese expatriates, on October 16 marked its 30th founding anniversary.
Chu Tuan Duc (1st from R), Minister-Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Vietnamese Embassy, presents certificates of merit to members with outstanding contributions to the association at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the celebration, Phan Thi Binh, head of the organising board, said the association was among one of the earliest groups established in Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Its main purpose and motto is to help Vietnamese handle difficulties they face in daily life, such as offering consultations on employment and housing.
Nguyen Van Thinh, head of the association, stated Vietnamese expatriates have been recognised as one of the most successful immigrant communities in Germany to date.
Members of the association have worked to build relationships and connections to help Vietnamese workers integrate into the German society, promote the learning of the German language, introduce employment opportunities, and preserve Vietnamese culture and language, he said.
Chu Tuan Duc, Minister-Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Vietnamese Embassy, lauded the association’s development so far and underscored its contributions to the host nation’s COVID-19 response and to charity activities back in their home country.
At the programme in Berlin (Photo: VNA)On the same day, the Vietnamese community organised a programme on ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) and cuisine in Berlin to celebrate the Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20). All proceeds from the event will be used to help disadvantaged women and children in Vietnam./.