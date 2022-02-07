Festival Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival begins in Ninh Binh The Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival kicked off in Gia Sinh commune, Gia Vien district of the northern province of Ninh Binh on February 6, or the sixth day of the Lunar New Year.

Travel Hanoi promotes eco-agriculture in combination with tourism Authority of the capital city of Hanoi has taken measures to fully tap the locality’s advantages of diverse natural ecosystems, rich cultural identity, and favourable geographical position to promote the development of eco-agriculture in combination with tourism.

Travel Hanoi receives 105,000 visitors during Lunar New Year holiday The capital city of Hanoi served over 105,000 tourists during the 9-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which lasted from January 31 – February 6, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Vietnam: Travel to love! Spring reunion A video welcoming in the Lunar New Year (Tet) was officially launched by the Tourism Information Centre on January 22.