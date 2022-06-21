Get-together for HCM City’s former experts assisting Cambodian revolution (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A get-together for former experts of Ho Chi Minh City who assisted the Cambodian revolution in the 1979-1989 period was organised on June 21 as part of activities to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Cambodia diplomatic ties.



The event was jointly hosted by the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city.





Participants at the get-together (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCM City Military Command, praised the achievements of former experts of HCM City who helped revive and build the Phnom Penh capital city in the period, affirming that they successfully completed their international obligation.



On behalf of the Cambodian government, Cambodian Consul General in HCM City Sok Dareth thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, people, volunteers and generations of experts, including those from HCM City, for helping liberate the Cambodian people from the Pol Pot genocidal regime, and develop the country.



Their wholehearted support contributed to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Cambodia as it is today, he stressed.



The Cambodian people always keep in mind the great sacrifices of generations of Vietnamese volunteers and experts for the cause of protecting peace, territorial integrity and development of the two countries, he said, noting that those contributed to consolidating the solidarity between the peoples./.