Get-together held for women diplomats, ambassadors’ spouses in Vietnam
The 2024 gathering for women diplomats, spouses of ambassadors and the diplomatic corps in Vietnam was held in Hanoi on April 13 evening, with the attendance of Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and his wife, and nearly 500 other delegates.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang said that the get-together is the start of a series of activities in 2024 to connect foreign diplomatic corps’ staffs with each other, and with Vietnam’s diplomats and former diplomats, as well as with other Vietnamese people.
The foreign ministry has organised many events to introduce Vietnamese culture to international friends, such as a cuisine festival offering typical dishes of Vietnamese regions, a programme on the history of Vietnamese silk, an exchange programme themed “Return to the cultural space of Xu Doai”, and a real-life show “The Essence of the North”.
Appreciating the Vietnamese ministry’s organisation of the gathering, Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Cristina Romila committed to promoting close relations between Vietnam and partners.
She also emphasised the efforts of Vietnam in empowering women, noting that the programme exploring Vietnamese culture and traditions has shown the role of women in all historical periods in the country./.