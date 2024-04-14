Politics Vietnamese citizens in Middle East remain safe Vietnamese citizens in the Middle East have been safe amidst the complicated and escalating tension between Israel and Iran, the Vietnamese Embassies in Israel and Iran said on April 14.

Politics Vietnam Delegation to UN congratulates Laos, Cambodia on new year Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), on April 12 extended greetings to the Permanent Delegations of Laos and Cambodia to the UN on the occasion of their traditional new year festivals Bunpimay and Chol Chnam Thmay, respectively.

Politics PM orders building elite mobile police force Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Mobile Police Force to develop itself into an elite one with professional personnel, modern weapons and creativity, contributing to safeguarding the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity along with political and social stability and creating a peaceful and order environment for national development.