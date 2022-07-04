Get-together looks back on 35 years of Vietnam-Germany labour cooperation
The Overseas Vietnamese Association in Wilthen - Bautzen and surrounding areas in Germany held a get-together on July 3 on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Vietnam - Germany labour cooperation.
Vietnamese people who travelled to Germany in the labour cooperation programme 35 years ago (Photo: VNA)
More than 120 Vietnamese people from many parts of Germany, who travelled to the country in the labour cooperation programme, were present at the event.
President of the association Dao Ngoc Xuyen said that through many ups and downs in history, the association has promoted the tradition of solidarity and mutual support.
At present, Vietnamese labourers who travelled to Germany 35 years ago have settled down, and their children and grandchildren have also grown up and contributed to the German society, added Xuyen.
Wolfgang Bock, an administrative law expert who participated in and learned about the labour cooperation agreement between Vietnam and German, shared his experience in helping Vietnamese labourers stay in Germany legally 35 years ago./.