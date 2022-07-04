Society Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam jumps 39 notches in CEO quality of life rankings Vietnam jumped 39 steps to become the 62nd best country worldwide for quality of life in 2021, according to a report released by CEOWORLD – the world's leading business and trade magazine.

Society Da Nang strives to develop itself into ‘liveable’ city With stable growth in the economy, infrastructure, urban management, tourism and investment attraction, the central city of Da Nang is challenging to develop into a ‘liveable’ city of regional and global status.

Society Embassy: two Vietnamese arrested in Spain for alleged sexual assault Police on the Spanish island of Mallorca on June 25 said they had arrested two Vietnamese citizens accused of raping a 17-year-old girl and privacy violation, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in Spain.

Society First Vietnamese language course for Venezuelans concludes A fundamental Vietnamese language course for Venezuelan people closed at a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in the country on June 30.