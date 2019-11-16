Society Gangwon province of RoK seeks to recruit seasonal Vietnamese labourers angwon province of the Republic of Korea discussed with Vietnamese partners problems in recruiting Vietnamese labourers for seasonal work in the (RoK) and solutions to the issues at a workshop in Gangwon on November 14.

Society Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Japan formed The Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Japan (AVIJ) was established during a congress in Tokyo, Japan, on November 14.

Society Insurance companies need more high-tech products Insurance companies should use more electronic transactions and take advantage of high-tech products to better compete in the market, a government official said in Ho Chi Minh City on November 14.

World Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture to open door for more Vietnamese workers Ibaraki prefecture of Japan recently said that it wants to expand cooperation with the Vietnamese Government to ease the labour shortage by inviting more Vietnamese workers to the locality.