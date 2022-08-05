Get-together marks Vietnam’s 27-year ASEAN membership
Ho Chi Minh City’s Union of Friendship Organisations held a get-together on August 5 to mark 27 years of Vietnam's membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (July 28) and the 55th founding anniversary of the bloc (August 8).
Phan Thi Hong Xuan, President of the Vietnam-Southeast Asia Friendship Association in HCM City, said that the past 27 years, since Vietnam joined ASEAN, is not a long period of time compared to the country’s history, but it is very meaningful for Vietnam and ASEAN as well during the building of an ASEAN Community Vision by 2025.
Phan Thi Hong Xuan, President of the Vietnam-Southeast Asia Friendship Association, speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Xuan said that though many difficulties and challenges are still ahead, with the good results achieved, the ASEAN Community has affirmed its role as an important and indispensable factor for peace, stability and development in Southeast Asia, and a driving force for dialogue, cooperation and connectivity among member countries as well as the expansion of cooperation and comprehensive development in East Asia and Asia-Pacific.
Sok Dareth, Cambodian Consul General in the city, delivered a congratulatory speech on the 55th founding anniversary of ASEAN and shared the bloc's achievements in 2022 when his country is holding the role as the ASEAN Chair.
Sok Dareth said that since joining ASEAN, Vietnam has increasingly proved to be an active and responsible member of the group as well as of the international community.
Vietnam has promoted intensive and extensive integration in politics, economy, diplomacy and all other areas of life, and worked with other member countries in building the ASEAN community from security - politics, economy, culture and society, with the top priority given to strengthening ASEAN connectivity, he added.
At the event, winners of the "Smart city in the era of industrial revolution 4.0 and its impacts on the lives of urban residents in Ho Chi Minh City" contest were announced. The contest was jointly held by the Vietnam – Southeast Asia Friendship Association in the city, the Centre for ASEAN Human Resources Research and Training under the Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, and Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities./.