Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics AMM-55: ASEAN, partners review cooperation, agree on future orientations Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son joined his ASEAN counterparts in meetings with the US, India, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the EU, and Russia on August 4 within the framework of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Politics Vietnam intensifies communication on ASEAN on its 55th founding anniversary The steering committee for ASEAN dissemination at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) held a conference in Hanoi on August 4 on the dissemination of information about the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the occasion of the bloc’s 55th founding anniversary (August 8).