Business Vietnam, Israel cooperate to early enforce trade deal Vietnam will continue to work closely with Israel to early sign and enforce the two countries’ Free Trade Agreement (FTA), bringing practical benefits to businesses and people of both sides, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien stressed at a meeting with Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Yaron Mayer in Hanoi on May 19.

Business Business community strives toward green growth Green growth has become an inevitable choice and a goal that every country is aiming for. This is a new approach in economic growth, towards harmonious socio-economic development with restoration and conservation of natural ecosystems.

Business Ho Chi Minh City to reboot industrial development strategy The southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City needs to focus on improving domestic supply capacity and key market links with the southern economic region in order to promote industrial production and maintain the industrial sector's pillar role in the economy.

Business Businesses applaud Government’s tax payment deadline extension Businesses applauded the Government’s decree on tax payment deadline extension which helps them to have capital for maintaining production and ensuring workers’ benefits.