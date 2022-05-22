Gia Lai province urged to establish itself as driver of Central Highlands
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting with Gia Lai officials on May 22. (Photo: VNA)Gia Lai (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with key officials of Gia Lai on May 22, part of his working trip to this Central Highlands province.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ho Van Nien reported on Gia Lai’s achievements in containing COVID-19, recovering socio-economic development, and performing political tasks. He also submitted several proposals to the Government so as to help boost local development.
PM Chinh spoke highly of Gia Lai’s attainments but also pointed out certain shortcomings needing to be addressed, including potential yet to be fully optimised, limited strategic infrastructure, and hardships facing ethnic minorities, especially those in rural areas.
Highlighting some focal tasks for the time ahead, he demanded the province work harder to capitalise on its potential, advantages, and resources to obtain a fast and sustainable development imbued with its identity, become a growth driver of the Central Highlands region, and hold an important role in the Vietnam - Laos - Cambodia Development Triangle by 2030.
He requested solidarity be strongly brought into play, decentralisation increased in tandem with boosted examination, supervision and power control, and a system of highly consistent, incorruptible, democratic, effective, and efficient administrative agencies built.
The leader also underlined the importance of effectively implementing the National Assembly and Government’s resolutions on COVID-19 combat and socio-economic recovery and development; pushing ahead with economic restructuring, growth model reform, sci-tech application, innovation, labour productivity and competitiveness improvement; attracting more investment; preserving ethnic groups’ cultural values; improving people’s material and spiritual life; and ensuring defence - security.
Besides, Gia Lai needs to continue playing an active part in international integration and enhancing relations with provinces in southern Laos and northeastern Cambodia.
The province should be more confident and self-reliant while further tapping into its internal strength so as to develop fast and sustainably, PM Chinh stressed./.