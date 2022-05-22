Society Hanoi hosts Francophone running tournament A Francophone running tournament entitle “Elle Peut!” (She can!) took place at Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi on May 21, attracting the participation of over 1,200 runners.

Society Scientist contingent the core of science-technology, innovation development: President Amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Party has defined that science-technology and innovation development is a strategic breakthrough for national development, and the contingent of scientists is the core of this process, stated President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a ceremony held in Hanoi on May 21 to honour 106 outstanding intellectuals in the field of science and technology in 2022.

Society Phu Yen man makes unique plates from sea grape leaves Nguyen Van Tuyen, a 38-year-old man from Phu Yen, has successfully designed and produced environmentally-friendly plates made from the leaves of sea grape, a tropical tree.

Society Hanoi approves more than 1 billion USD for Ring Road No. 4 project The Hanoi People's Council for the term 2021 - 2026 on May 20 agreed to spend 23.5 trillion VND (over 1 billion USD) from the city budget for the Ring Road No. 4 project.