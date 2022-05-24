At the reburial ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) - The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai held a ceremony at the martyrs’ cemetery in Duc Co district on May 24 to rebury the remains of 18 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Cambodia.

At the ceremony, Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, stated their sacrifice is always remembered by Vietnamese and Cambodian authorities and people.

Their remains were brought to Gia Lai on May 16, with a requiem held for the fallen soldiers and experts taking place on May 23.

Soldiers carry the martyrs' remains (Photo: VNA)

During the 2021 – 2022 dry season, the search and repatriation team K52 of the provincial Military Command launched its 21st campaign in Cambodia from January 4 to May 16. Nearly 70 personnel joined the search across the Cambodian provinces of Ratanakiri, Stung Treng and Preah Vihear.

Since its establishment in 2001, the team has brought home the remains of close to 1,500 martyrs from Cambodia./.