Business Vinatex completes plan of producing 6 million face marks As of March 1, the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex) and its subsidiaries produced three more million antibacteria face masks, completing its plan of selling about 6 million face masks to the market amid the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Business More regulations needed to promote condotel market development Detailed regulations are needed to promote a healthy condotel market, which has been going off-track for years due to an unclear legal framework, experts have said.

Sci-Tech Data should be shared to serve digital economy Data is considered a core element of Vietnam's digital economy; however, it is not well shared and connected to serve the country.