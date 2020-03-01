Gia Lai seeks investment into 166 projects
The People's Committee of Gia Lai province has published a list of 166 projects that are calling for domestic and foreign investment this year.
Workers sort passion fruit at the Doveco vegetable and fruit processing centre in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)
Of the total, 91 projects are in the industrial and energy sectors; 28 are in infrastructure development; 16 in sports, culture and tourism; 15 in agro-forestry-fisheries; nine in seafood and agricultural processing; and seven in the production of construction materials and consumer goods.
Large projects which need investment include the 210ha Gia Lai Border Gate Economic Zone and 31ha industrial cluster in Dak Khoa District, valued at 500 billion VND (21.5 million USD) each; an urban area in An Tan district, capitalised at 900 billion VND (39 million USd); a 26 million USD fruit processing plant in Pleiku city with an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes; and a 3ha animal feed production factory, worth 13 million USD.
Others include a 210ha hi-tech forestry project, valued at 21.5 million USD, in Mang Yang district, and two other hi-tech farming projects worth a combined 126 million USD in Pleiku city and Chu Prong district.
Covering 15,500 sq.km, Gia Lai is the country’s second largest province and has a population of more than 1.4 million, including 14 ethnic groups.
The province’s favourable location and the development of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam triangle, including the Le Thanh international border gate adjoining Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province, makes it convenient for trade.
In recent years, the province had reformed administrative procedures and public services to create the best conditions for investors, local authorities said.
Besides Government mechanisms and policies, the province had created its own policies and mechanisms to create favourable conditions for investors and businesses to make long-term investments, they said.
Last year, the provincial People's Committee granted licences to 53 investment projects with total registered capital of 8.2 trillion VND. Ten of them, worth 560 billion VND, have gone into operation./.