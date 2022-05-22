The Gia Lai Department for External Relations and the Japan - Vietnam Exchange Centre sign a cooperation deal at the workshop on May 22. (Photo: VNA)

– The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai held a workshop on May 22 to introduce its potential and seek chances for investment cooperation with Japan in agriculture, processing, renewable energy, and tourism.Ho Phuoc Thanh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said Gia Lai is inviting investment to hi-tech agriculture, agricultural services, intensive processing, renewable energy, and tourism, which are among the pillars identified in its socio-economic development strategy for 2021 - 2030.Although most of local enterprises are of small or medium size, many are turning out products meeting European standards such as the Vinh Hiep Co. Ltd and the Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC, which were also the first of Vietnam to export to Europe under the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), he noted.Shimonishi Kiyoshi, Deputy Consul General of Japan in central Da Nang city, said Gia Lai is famous for such farm produce as peppercorn, coffee, and rubber, which are also the items Japanese firms have been importing from this province.He expressed his belief that cooperation between Japan and Gia Lai will not be limited to agriculture, as there remains much potential to tap into.Thanh pointed out that as Japan is not an easy market, Gia Lai businesses need to take careful and firm steps, the prerequisite of which is to apply scientific and technological advances to manufacturing and continually improve product quality.The province will create a transparent and favourable investment climate while removing obstacles in a timely manner so that all economic sectors, as well as both local and foreign businesses will develop, according to the official./.