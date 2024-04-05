At the event (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Gia Lai (VNA) – A seminar took place in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on April 5 to explore prospects and solutions to developing the Halal industry in the central and Central Highlands regions.



The event was co-hosted by the Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality’s Vietnam Certification Centre (QUACERT), the provincial Department of Science and Technology and the Institute of South Asian, West Asian and African Studies (ISAWAAS) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.



Presentations focused on the economic and cultural aspects of Halal products and services, export potential for key products from Vietnam's south-central and southeastern regions, Halal certification requirements in Islamic markets, and experiences of organisations already exporting Halal products.



Despite lagging behind regional competitors, Vietnam has advantages to develop a Halal industry, particularly in the central and Central Highlands regions which boast a large-scale production of agricultural products like coffee, rubber, pepper, and fruits - all potential Halal exports.



The Halal industry caters to Muslim consumers by ensuring products and services comply with Islamic law, including food and beverages, tourism, and even aquaculture. However, Gia Lai's current Halal exports are primarily raw or semi-processed agricultural goods.



According to the Halal Development Centre of Malaysia, the global Halal market was valued at 3 trillion USD in 2020 and is projected to reach 5 trillion USD by 2030./.