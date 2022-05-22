Society Gia Lai province urged to establish itself as driver of Central Highlands Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with key officials of Gia Lai on May 22, part of his working trip to this Central Highlands province.

Society Hanoi hosts Francophone running tournament A Francophone running tournament entitle “Elle Peut!” (She can!) took place at Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi on May 21, attracting the participation of over 1,200 runners.

Society Scientist contingent the core of science-technology, innovation development: President Amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Party has defined that science-technology and innovation development is a strategic breakthrough for national development, and the contingent of scientists is the core of this process, stated President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a ceremony held in Hanoi on May 21 to honour 106 outstanding intellectuals in the field of science and technology in 2022.

Society Phu Yen man makes unique plates from sea grape leaves Nguyen Van Tuyen, a 38-year-old man from Phu Yen, has successfully designed and produced environmentally-friendly plates made from the leaves of sea grape, a tropical tree.