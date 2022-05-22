Gia Lai should make renewable energy key sector: PM
Gia Lai should make renewable energy a key economic sector and pay more attention to developing tourism and processing industries while, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed at the Central Highlands province’s 90th founding anniversary celebration ceremony held in Pleiku City on May 21 evening.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends Gia Lai's 90th founding anniversary celebration ceremony in Pleiku City on May 21 evening. (Photo: VNA)Gia Lai (VNA) - Gia Lai should make renewable energy a key economic sector and pay more attention to developing tourism and processing industries while, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed at the Central Highlands province’s 90th founding anniversary celebration ceremony held in Pleiku City on May 21 evening.
Gia Lai is blessed with various natural and cultural advantages, Chinh said in his remarks, noting that the province has magnificent, green landscapes; fertile soil; a wealth of minerals and resources; distinctive cultures; as well as hardworking and friendly people.
To make the most of such advantages and potential to turn Gia Lai into a strong province with improved living standards, the provincial Party organisation, administration and people must work harder, cement their solidarity, and stay active, innovative and self-reliant so as to surmount challenges and accomplish its goals for 2022 and the following years, the PM said.
He urged the province to continue maintaining and reinforce the solidarity and unity within its Party organisation and political system; and promote consensus among local ethnic minority groups.
The leader also asked Gia Lai to go towards sustainable development planning, effectively mobilise social resources for infrastructure development, zone off hi-tech farming areas, and apply advanced technology to raise agricultural productivity and quality.
PM Pham Minh Chinh delivers a remark at the event. (Photo: VNA)The province must adopt specific and effective plans for forest protection, encourage investment in health care and education, and attach importance to growing local high-quality workforce, he said.
He further said that given that Gia Lai is strategically significant in maintaining national defence-security and external affairs, the province must take this as a key task and promote its role in the development triangle among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Gia Lai was founded on May 24, 1932. The province’s GRDP annual growth averaged 8 percent between 2015 - 2020. Last year, its GRDP exceeded 88 trillion VND (3.80 billion USD) with per capita income reaching over 56 million VND. Poverty rate was brought down to 3.96 percent./.