Society HCM City accelerates social housing development Ho Chi Minh City expects to build about 35,000 social housing units with 2.5 million square metres of floor space in 2021-2025, and nearly 58,000 units with a floor space of 4.08 million square metres by 2030.

Society Work starts on house for preserving Vietnamese martyrs’ remains in Cambodia Construction of a house for preserving remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who had laid down their lives during wartime in Cambodia started in the Cambodian province of Battambang on July 13.

Society Trial of 14 accused of smuggling petrol worth 130 million USD begins Fourteen defendants, including high-ranking officials from the Border and Coast Guards, stand accused of smuggling 200 million litres of RON 95 petrol worth around 2.8 trillion VND (130 million USD) into Vietnam.

Society Supermoon of 2022 to appear above Vietnam Astronomy lovers in Vietnam are in an extremely favourable position to observe the “super buck moon”, which will turn full at 1:38 am on July 14 (Vietnam time).