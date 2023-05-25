Giant mirror house in Hanoi attracting visitors
-
The mirror work forms a unique highlight in the centre of Hoan Kiem district. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
According to organisers, the building is surrounded by a system of mirror and steel-framed vertical walls to create special effects. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
This is an exhibition entitled 'Top 10 Awards Pavilion' and open to the public until June 4, which promises to be an attraction for tourists. The project includes 4 large glass panels arranged in a closed box, with 4 sides around the fountain in the Dien Hong flower garden. (Photo: Vietnam+)
-
The giant mirror house attracts many young people taking photos. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Top 10 Awards 2022 selects the 10 best housing projects and 10 best interior designs from 231 projects around the country. Works all meet criteria in beauty and function and are suitable for Vietnamese conditions. (Photo: Vietnam+)