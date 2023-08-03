“Hau Doong” literally translates from the Giay language as “paying tribute to the God of the Forest”. It is believed by the Giay people that each ethnic minority group should worship the Gods ruling their neighbourhood in exchange for good health, bumper crops, and many children.

Hau Doong is among dozens of festivals the Giay ethnic minority people celebrate each year. When attending these events, people wear gorgeous traditional outfits and have fun with folk games and competitions.

Dedicated to the God of the Forest, the festival shows how much Giay people admire Mother Nature.

With a total population of 14,000, the Giay people consider Lai Chau their homeland and share it with other ethnic groups.

Preserving the culture of ethnic minority groups, including the Giay, is high on the Lai Chau provincial government’s agenda. In doing so, the province looks to strengthen solidarity between ethnic minority groups and promote local tourism./.

