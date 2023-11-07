Local craft villages and businesses display their gift products at 70 booths at the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival, alongside an art exhibition using 3D mapping technology, displays of typical craft villages of Hanoi such as Phu Vinh rattan and bamboo village, Thach Xa bamboo dragonfly village, and Bat Trang pottery village.

Hanoi is home to 1,350 craft villages, including more than 300 recognised traditional craft villages. However, the presence of gift products by these villages in tourist sites and destinations has remained modest due to old-fashioned designs.

In recent years, Hanoi has organised many creative design competitions for gift products. The city has held the annual Tourism Gift Festival in a bid to connect craft villages and gift production facilities and local residents and tourists.

