At the event (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province, the Executive Board of the provincial Khmer-Vietnam Association and philanthropists presented gifts to families of Vietnamese origin and Cambodians living in need on the occasion of the Buddhist Vu Lan festival 2022.



They handed over more than 180 gifts, each worth 20 USD, to support those hit by COVID-19, Vietnamese war veterans and invalids in Sihanoukville city.



Vice Chairman of Ward 3, Sihanoukville city Yuok Sopheak pledged to continue offering all possible support to those of Vietnamese origin in the locality, thus contributing to the traditional friendship between the two countries.



Vietnamese Consul General in Preah Sihanouk Vu Ngoc Ly also lauded the association, philanthropists and Vietnamese workers in the province for their contributions to the solidarity and friendship between those of Vietnamese origin and the host community./.