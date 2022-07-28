Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien (the third from the right) on July 28 presents gifts to Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane, Laos .(Photo: daidoanket)

Vientiane (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on July 28 visited and presented gifts to Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane, during his official visit to Laos.



The official applauded the school’s achievements in teaching and learning as contributing to fostering the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two countries.



He presented five computers and printers to the school, saying he hopes its teachers and students will continue their efforts to overcome difficulties and reap more achievements.



Run by the Association of Vietnamese in Vientiane, the school has more than 1,000 students from kindergarten to the 12th grade./.