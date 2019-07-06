The labour union of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) on July 5 presented gifts to 10 overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia who are wounded soldiers, relatives of war martyrs, and people who rendered services to the homeland (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The labour union of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) on July 5 presented gifts to 10 overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia who are wounded soldiers, relatives of war martyrs, and people who rendered services to the homeland.



It was among activities of the bank’s labour union to mark the 72nd year of Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), along with the 40th anniversary of the victory of the southwest border defence war and the joint victory on January 7 of Vietnam and Cambodia over the genocidal regime.



Standing Vice Chairman of the BIDV labour union Phan Huy Hoang expressed his gratitude to families of invalids, martyrs and people who made contributions to the country’s revolutionary cause.



For his part, President of the Khmer-Vietnam Association Sim Chi voiced his belief that the gifts will partly support families of invalids and martyrs in particular and the OV community in general.-VNA