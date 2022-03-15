Gifts presented to Vietnamese-named Cuban schools
The Embassy of Vietnam in Cuba and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) on March 14 presented tens of computers and mobile phones to two elementary schools named after late President Ho Chi Minh and female revolutionary Vo Thi Sau in Havana capital city, in celebration of the new academic year in Cuba.
The gifts are from the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment.
On the occasion, the embassy handed over medical supplies to help the schools fight COVID-19, as well as gifts to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, and Nguyen Van Troi secondary school in Havana.
At the handover ceremonies, Ambassador Le Thanh Tung underlined that the schools also nurture the Vietnam-Cuba friendship, expressing his hope that the Cuban people will surmount current difficulties in their development, with the country’s education sector upholding a vanguard role.
Heads of the schools voiced their gratitude for practical gifts from Vietnam./.