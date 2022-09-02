At President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi municipal Department of Tourism and the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board presented gifts, including cookies and bottles of water, to visitors to the mausoleum on September 2.

The department said a total of 20,000 gifts were offered.

The activity was also meant to popularise the city’s tourism and attract more foreigners during year-end tourism season.

Earlier, during the April 30-May 1 holiday and birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, they also granted 60,000 gifts to visitors to the mausoleum./.