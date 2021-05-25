Gifts worth over 480 billion VND to be presented to revolution contributors
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs plans to earmark 480.38 billion VND (20.85 million USD) for gifts to revolution contributors on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
Under the plan, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, war invalids, war veterans contaminated with chemical toxins and losing at least 81 percent of working capacity, and relatives of martyrs each will get 600,000 VND.
There is also another kind of gifts with a value of 300,000 VND each, to be presented to war invalids, war veterans losing 80 percent or less of their work capability, and martyrs’ relatives.
The ministry said this year’s gift value is 50 percent higher than that in the previous year./.