The Bat Trang Pottery Museum is part of the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence.



The architecture of the museum is inspired by the “Lo Bau” (Bau kiln) in Bat Trang village.



Visitors will be impressed by its rather unique architecture, with the shape of 7 giant spirals in light brown, inspired by potter's wheels.



The exhibition area is divided into zones, displaying different types of ceramic products.



The Bat Trang Pottery Museum is a new destination for those who love ceramics./.

VNA