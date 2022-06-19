Gigantic potter’s wheels at Bat Trang Pottery Museum
Inspired by potter’s wheels intersecting with each other, the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence was built in the heart of the ancient Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi. Spanning 3,300 square metres, the centre is some 15 kilometres from the capital’s downtown area on the banks of the Bac Hung Hai River, which runs through the city and Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and Hai Duong provinces.
The Bat Trang Pottery Museum is part of the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence.
The architecture of the museum is inspired by the “Lo Bau” (Bau kiln) in Bat Trang village.
Visitors will be impressed by its rather unique architecture, with the shape of 7 giant spirals in light brown, inspired by potter's wheels.
The exhibition area is divided into zones, displaying different types of ceramic products.
The Bat Trang Pottery Museum is a new destination for those who love ceramics./.