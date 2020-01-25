Culture - Sports ​Artisan dedicates life to ritual singing The beautiful melody of traditional instruments and the charming lyrics of chau van (trance ritual singing) have enchanted Ta Thi Bich Loc since she was a small child.

Culture - Sports Ancient painting genre revived with family tradition It's a bright sunny day in Ho Village in the northern province of Bac Ninh, and locals awake to the sound of machines printing votive money for the dead as they set about their daily routines.