"Xong Dat" remains cherished Lunar New Year tradition To ensure good luck for the house, the selected "first foot" is normally required to have zodiac signs compatible with the host. He or she should also be successful and content with life.

Popular Lunar New Year traditions in Vietnam The festival which best epitomises Vietnam's cultural identity is the Lunar New Year or Tet, with a lot of meaningful customs and traditional special foods.

Preserving unique writing on "Buong" leaves of Khmer people The People's Committee of the southern province of An Giang has approved a project on preserving and upholding cultural values of "Buong" leaf scriptures of the Khmer ethnic group by 2030.