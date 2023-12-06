The additional area will be in nine provinces with favourable conditions for growing ginseng, namely Quang Nam, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Thua Thien-Hue, Nghe An, Lao Cai, Lai Chau, and Dien Bien.

The programme aims to develop Vietnamese ginseng as a national brand and a staple among the country’s herbal pharmaceutical products.

Ginseng cultivation is expected to create jobs and improve local incomes, especially for people in ethnic communities, thus contributing to local and national socio-economic development.

Among varieties of ginsengs in Vietnam, Ngoc Linh is the best-known and considered the country’s national treasure. The species was discovered in the 1970s and has been evaluated as one of the 5 most valuable ginseng species in the world with unparalleled miraculous medicinal value./.

