Unused shoes can be salvaged to grow plants

Don’t throw away tyres - they can be used as tables and chairs

Plastic bottles can also be used as decorative items

Many decorative items made from waste can be found here

This place is known as the “recycling waste coffee shop”, and its owner has collected unused items to create unique space that has amazed guests.

Nguyen Hoang Thao is the founder of the “Say ‘No’ to plastic” project and owner of the GO Eco Hanoi shop. She was one of three youngsters honoured for inspiring a green lifestyle in the “No plastic waste” campaign in Asia.

The amount of plastic waste produced by humans is enough to cover the Earth’s surface four times. Of the total, 13 million tons is dumped into the ocean. By 2030 there will be more than 100 million tons of plastic, which is likely to cause pollution on a global scale, and by 2050 it’s been projected that plastic waste will outnumber fish in the ocean.

The Earth is under threat from plastic waste, but recycling is easy and contributes to a greener planet. We ask that everyone takes simple steps before it’s too late./.

VNA