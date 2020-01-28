Environment Vietnam aims to ensure water security by 2030 By 2050, 60 percent of farming areas in Vietnam will be equipped with water-saving irrigation systems, according to the country's Water Management Strategy, which was recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Environment Students turn discarded plastic bags into bricks Tonnes of plastic waste, particularly discarded plastic bags threaten our planet with environmental pollution, and by now almost everybody knows it.

Environment Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta region The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.

Environment Exploring nine Ramsar sites of Vietnam Vietnam became a member of the Ramsar Convention in 1989. So far, nine wetlands in the country have been recognised as Ramsar sites – wetlands of international importance.