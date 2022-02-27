Business Cashew sector predicted to secure good export growth in 2022 The target of 3.8 billion USD in export revenue of cashew nuts for this year set by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is quite feasible given the forecast on high demand for the product in the time to come, according to experts.

Business HCM City restructures urban agriculture Ho Chi Minh City’s agriculture sector is transforming with the application of high technology, meeting market demand while taking into account the little productive land it has. Urban agriculture and green agriculture will therefore continue to be its development orientation in 2022 and subsequent years.

Business Vietnam, Singapore firms partner up to develop 2.5-bln-USD project in Bac Giang Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL) of Vietnam and Aurous Capital Pte. Ltd of Singapore have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment cooperation in a 2.5-billion USD project to develop an industrial and urban complex in the northern province of Bac Giang.