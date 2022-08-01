Glittering rice harvests in Bac Son valley
In July and November, ripening paddies in Bac Son valley in Lang Son province turn the entire area into a massive yellow carpet of rice under the glittering sunshine.
Bac Son valley in the district of the same name boasts favorable climate and fertile soil, ideal for two crops per year. (Photo: VNA)
Mesmerizing ripening rice season in Bac Son valley in July.(Photo: VNA)
The dazzling landscape in the mountainous district attracts numerous visitors and photographers. (Photo: VNA)
